Derby & Company Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,789 shares of company stock worth $90,432,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.42. The company had a trading volume of 155,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,880. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

