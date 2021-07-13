Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Denbury worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,423,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denbury by 1,719.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

