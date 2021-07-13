Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Set at $42.37 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $42.37 price objective on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

