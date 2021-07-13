Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

