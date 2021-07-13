Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. 1,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
