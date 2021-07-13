Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. 1,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.