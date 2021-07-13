DeGate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,459.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $11,459.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00110711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00158246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,967.33 or 1.00230931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00959246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,656,299 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

