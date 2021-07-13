Deepak Chadha Acquires 15,200 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:BBI) insider Deepak Chadha bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $12,616.00.
Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Featured Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.