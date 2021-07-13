DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.40 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.40 million and $103,768.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008650 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,200,914 coins and its circulating supply is 55,087,714 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

