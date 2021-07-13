Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Cap of $628,325.90 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $628,325.90 and approximately $124,080.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00887777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,395,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.