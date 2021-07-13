Decentral Games (DG) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $101.95 or 0.00307383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $29.07 million and approximately $343,132.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00112295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00159924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,157.57 or 0.99967409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.08 or 0.00958985 BTC.

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,118 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

