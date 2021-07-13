DecentBet Trading Down 1.2% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $642,921.24 and approximately $621.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00889504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

