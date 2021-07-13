David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEC traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,537. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

