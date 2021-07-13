David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:ATEC traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,537. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $19.36.
Alphatec Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.