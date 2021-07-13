David Rudow Sells 2,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $156,425.00.

Shares of NYSE NCNO traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 528,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,482. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

