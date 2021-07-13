David C. Bernstein Sells 2,522 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30.
Shares of NYSE:ABNB traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.
Airbnb Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.