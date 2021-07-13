David C. Bernstein Sells 2,522 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30.

Shares of NYSE:ABNB traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

