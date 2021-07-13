Dashyant Dhanak Sells 3,845 Shares of Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

INCY stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. 991,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.01.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

