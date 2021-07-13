Daniel G. Weiss Sells 20,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPIC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 19,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,233. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.