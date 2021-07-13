Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Danaher by 195.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 397,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,481,000 after buying an additional 262,877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7,345.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 96,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

DHR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.47. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.71. The company has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $181.18 and a one year high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.