Cynthia Poehlman Sells 25,000 Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NYSE:PRKR) Stock

ParkerVision, Inc. (NYSE:PRKR) CFO Cynthia Poehlman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRKR opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. ParkerVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

