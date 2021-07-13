Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire Buys 96,153 Shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $299,997.36.
CYCN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,769. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.96.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
