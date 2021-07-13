CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.42 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

