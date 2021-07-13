CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,574 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $70,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 80,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.