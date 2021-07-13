cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $6,376.42 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and $195,645.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $6,376.42 or 0.19431111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00887447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.