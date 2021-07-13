Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $893.56 million, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.