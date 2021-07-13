CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.00. 3,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $678.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

