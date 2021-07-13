Css LLC Il Reduces Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Css LLC Il lessened its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,829 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.90% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,891. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

