Css LLC Il Purchases 116,040 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Css LLC Il increased its position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OCA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,168. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

