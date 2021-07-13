Css LLC Il Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,175 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.88.

