Css LLC Il Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 258,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Get Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of ARKIU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 2,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.