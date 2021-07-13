Css LLC Il Acquires 22,786 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.32% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 302.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,383. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,507,398.90. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

