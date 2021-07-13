CSFB Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.18. 239,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

