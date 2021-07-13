Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on August 4th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CRS opened at GBX 108.19 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 33.13 and a quick ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.06. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £90.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

Get Crystal Amber Fund alerts:

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.