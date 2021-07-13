Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on August 4th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CRS opened at GBX 108.19 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 33.13 and a quick ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.06. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £90.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.
Crystal Amber Fund
