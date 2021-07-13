CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $204,406.27

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 1% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $204,406.27 and approximately $1,976.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00261801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

