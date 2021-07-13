Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Sells $1,212,600.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00.
Cryoport stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. 6,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,112. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97.
About Cryoport
