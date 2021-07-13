Critical Review: Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and Boomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $50,000.00 1,050.51 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Boomer $11.47 million 1.37 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monaker Group and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -33,996.25% -139.93% -86.13% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boomer beats Monaker Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

