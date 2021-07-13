Credit Suisse Group Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.53.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.12. 627,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,214. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.66. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

