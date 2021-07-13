Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,046 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $22,710,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,604,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BIPC opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

