Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,879 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

