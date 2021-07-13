Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.