Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $40,871,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

