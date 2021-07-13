Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4,027.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 72.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 50.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $666.67 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $334.73 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

