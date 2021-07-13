Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

