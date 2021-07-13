Credit Suisse AG Acquires 644 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.