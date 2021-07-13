Credit Agricole S A Takes $3.82 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,443,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.