Credit Agricole S A Takes $3.82 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,443,000.
Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $91.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
