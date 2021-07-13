Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 560.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,137 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

