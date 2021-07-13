Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,224.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,746. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,272.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.