Credit Agricole S A Buys 26,600 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.13% of Covanta worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,980,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

CVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 4,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 469.37 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

