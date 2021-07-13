Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $41,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 307.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,572 shares of company stock worth $1,194,389. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,874. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

