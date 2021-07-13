Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €82.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.08 ($78.91).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €56.48 ($66.45) on Monday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.81.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

