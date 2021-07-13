Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €51.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR 1COV opened at €56.48 ($66.45) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

