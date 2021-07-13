Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $1,167,656.34 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 28,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,656.34.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 18,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,598. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

